Arne Slot to ‘consider everything’ in bid to halt Liverpool’s alarming slump

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is facing an escalating crisis at Anfield, admitting he would "consider everything" in an attempt to arrest a dismal run of nine defeats in 12 matches.

This sequence marks the club’s worst performance since the 1953-54 season, placing immense pressure on the Dutchman as he grapples with a squad severely hampered by injuries and a noticeable lack of depth.

Despite a substantial £450 million summer outlay, Slot’s options for significant changes remain severely limited.

Half of this considerable sum was spent on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, both of whom have struggled with injuries and adapting to their new surroundings.

The extent of the squad’s fragility was starkly evident during the midweek Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven, where Slot was unable to fill his full quota of 11 substitutes. The bench included two goalkeepers, alongside 18-year-old Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, who only turned 17 in August.

open image in gallery Arne Slot is considering making changes to his team to halt their alarming slump in form (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Further compounding the issue, Joe Gomez received a painkilling injection for a knee problem last week, restricting his availability.

Wataru Endo, a defensive midfielder, has made just two Carabao Cup starts in six appearances, seemingly not trusted by Slot for more prominent roles.

The absence of a recognised right-back and the inconsistent form of central defender Ibrahima Konate underscore the defensive vulnerabilities.

New centre-half Giovanni Leoni’s season-ending ACL injury on his debut in September has further exacerbated the defensive woes.

Addressing the possibility of giving fringe players a chance, Slot stated: "I think you consider everything. Until now, I have decided differently."

He elaborated on the constant balancing act: "It’s always a balance between if you don’t change people think ‘Ah, you should change more’ but there was a period of this season where we lost and I made a few changes and people complained I made a few changes too much and it was never at any time the same team."

Slot confirmed he is weighing his options for the upcoming West Ham match: "Of course, I consider (changes) but I cannot tell you what the end product of that consideration is for Sunday yet."

He also explained his decision not to start Gomez against Eindhoven, citing Konate’s missed training and the risk of being left with too few defenders.

open image in gallery Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate has not been at his best this season (PA) ( PA Wire )

“For him to start was definitely a possibility but Konate didn’t train two days before the (Eindhoven) game,” Slot added.

“If you don’t have that many defenders to start with, two players who maybe might not be able to play the whole 90 is kind of a risk.

“I decided to keep him there (on the bench) if Ibou was injured and not to have to make two substitutions as we’d have probably ended up with only one or two defenders.”