Arne Slot reveals reasons behind Darwin Nunez criticism after ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Arne Slot has added to his criticism of Darwin Nunez by saying it was unacceptable to him that the striker did not work hard enough in each of his last two appearances.

The Liverpool head coach was critical of the £85m forward’s effort in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, when he missed an open goal.

But Slot, who then left Nunez as an unused substitute for Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City, has revealed he was also disappointed with the Uruguayan’s display in the win over Wolves and that was a reason why he went public in his dissatisfaction last week.

“I helped him by saying you can miss a chance,” Slot insisted. “I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

"I always try to be honest with my players and be honest as I can to you guys [the media] as well where I always try to protect my players so I don't say he never worked hard. I know him differently. I know him at Villa at home where he made a 100m sprint and scored a goal, I know him when he came on at City at home and was pressing really aggressively and wins the ball back and we score.

"But I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it.

"Not that I'm all of a sudden very angry with him. I don't mind that he missed a chance, I'd have loved him to score it, and I know he will eventually score. But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard.”

Darwin Nunez was an unsued substitute against Man City after disappointing Arne Slot with his lack of work-rate ( REUTERS )

Slot said that Nunez was hit hard by his miss at Villa but has praised the 25-year-old for his efforts in training this week.

"He was still down about it,” he explained. “As much as I want the No 9 to be seen as working hard and do whatever is needed for the team, a normal No 9 is focused on goals. I can keep talking to him about work rate, work rate, work-rate, but he and any No 9 will always be disappointed if he misses a chance. He was still a bit disappointed the day after.

"But yesterday [Monday] he was incredible in the training session when it comes to work rate. Hopefully he can keep doing this, and whenever the team needs him then he is ready for it if he keeps putting in sessions like he did yesterday."