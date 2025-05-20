Federico Chiesa exceeded Arne Slot expectations on first PL start for Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Federico Chiesa offered more than could be expected on his long-awaited first Premier League start in Monday’s 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Italy forward Chiesa was the only new arrival after Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Anfield last summer but has been a peripheral figure since his £10million switch from Juventus.

With champions Liverpool having clinched the title at the end of last month, the Euro 2020 winner was finally handed his full top-flight debut as part of four changes from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with second-placed Arsenal.

Chiesa, who has featured just six times in the league overall, had minimal impact at the Amex Stadium as the Reds twice surrendered a lead to suffer a fourth league defeat of the campaign.

Mohamed Salah missed an open goal to put the visitors 3-1 ahead before second-half finishes from substitutes Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood secured the three points for the eighth-placed Seagulls after Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai struck either side of Yasin Ayari’s initial leveller.

“The biggest quality Federico has is scoring goals,” said Slot.

“So the more you get him in and around the box, the bigger chance it is for him to score.

“He got a good chance just before Mo had his big chance. For him to have an open shot from the 18-yard box is for Federico a very good chance because he’s such a great finisher.

“I think he did even more than I could expect from him because if you haven’t played throughout the whole season, hardly ever had any starts, and then to play Brighton away – which is a very good team, number eight of the league that can bring in Mitoma 20 minutes before the end – that tells you everything about this league.

“For him to be out for so long and play a game like this is more than I could expect from him.”

Liverpool’s travelling fans repeatedly sang Chiesa’s name in the Sussex sunshine before he was replaced by Darwin Nunez with 27 minutes remaining.

Having secured top spot with four games to spare, the Reds are 12 points clear of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, despite picking up a solitary point from their last three fixtures.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“We won this league because we’ve been so consistent, we’ve done so many things right,” said Slot.

“But we haven’t won it in a way like (Manchester) City did it for the last four seasons where they just could close the eyes and they were 4-0 up.

“We’ve been very close in terms of quality with all the teams we’ve competed with.

“That’s why it’s also such a big compliment that we won this league by such a big margin, because the quality margins are not so much different between us and some other teams.

“To lead by 12 now is a big compliment to our players.”

Brighton must remain in eighth place to stand any chance of scraping Conference League qualification.

Albion, who finish the season at Europa League finalists Tottenham on Sunday, would then need Chelsea to finish seventh and beat Real Betis in next week’s Conference League final.

European glory for Chelsea combined with Carabao Cup winners Newcastle ending up seventh would also be sufficient for the Seagulls.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “The only thing we can do is focus on the next match, that’s the only thing we can influence, and that’s what we will do.”

Asked what he expects from 17th-placed Spurs, Hurzeler replied: “A Tottenham like they played the whole season with a lot of intensity, with a lot of individual quality.

“A Tottenham team which can beat every team in the league so we have to be ready for that.”