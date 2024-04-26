Jurgen Klopp gives verdict as favourite for Liverpool job emerges

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed Arne Slot’s declaration that he wants to succeed him as Liverpool manager by saying he is impressed with the football the Feyenoord manager plays and his desire to get the job.

Liverpool have entered into negotiations with the Dutch Cup winners over the 45-year-old and Slot expressed his eagerness to move to Anfield, along with his confidence that a deal could be arranged.

Klopp believes his replacement will get “the best job in the world” and is encouraged by the Dutchman’s desperation to move to Liverpool, saying that mutual acquaintances have spoken highly of Slot.

The German said: “I am not involved in the process, just to clarify that. I like a lot about it, if he is the one, he wants to take the job. He is desperate. ‘Come on, let’s go for it. Excited.’

“I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him as a guy, a good guy. Some people I know, know him, I don’t know him yet. Some people tell me that he is a really good guy. I like that a lot.

“Good coach, good guy. I am looking forward for the club if he is the solution or the man. I’m more than happy. It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.

“It is the best job in the world, best club in the world, best job in the world. Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, it looks like. There is space for improvement. Great job, great team, fantastic people. He ‘would’ take a really, really interesting job.”

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has emerged as the leading contender for the Liverpool job ( PA Wire )

Klopp said Liverpool’s Merseyside derby defeat to Everton on Wednesday left him as annoyed as he had ever been.

He explained: “I can’t remember ever being as disappointed and frustrated as I was after the Everton game, I lost a lot of games in my life but it was special we were not there.”

Liverpool, who face West Ham on Tuesday, are now third and Klopp believes that privately Arsenal and Manchester City will believe they are out of title contention.

He added: “I cannot say I think they still feel us around, I am pretty sure Arsenal and City now see it as a two-horse race, they have to say something else publicly but I don’t expect them to lose two games.”