Arne Slot reveals key factor that gives Arsenal hope in title race - and what Liverpool must do in defining period

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot believes that taking a nine-point lead in the Premier League wouldn’t strike a psychological blow to Liverpool’s title rivals – but could prove crucial as he eyed Arsenal’s run-in.

League leaders Liverpool play their game in hand against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday with the chance to go nine points ahead of Arsenal and 12 clear of third-place Nottingham Forest.

And it is the start of five league games in 15 days, with a rearranged trip to Aston Villa, brought forward from March because Liverpool are in the Carabao Cup final, now set for next Wednesday and meaning that Slot’s side could move up to 15 points clear of the Gunners if they beat Unai Emery's team.

But the Dutchman is aware that Arsenal finished last season strongly and feels they are capable of going on an extended winning run.

He has also studied their fixture list and noted they do not have to play Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham or Brighton again.

He said: “For me it is not about psychology. For me it is about having nine points or six points, that is the difference, [of a] lead against teams who are able to win so many games in a row. So leave out psychology, it is just going to be crucial to have so many points as possible because the teams we face are able to win every single game in the Premier League.

“In the first half of the season, I said many times, judge the league table after 19 games but the thing is, Arsenal now played one more, but if you look at the games they already had [twice] - City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brighton, I think - so they have had quite a lot of teams that are doing really well so that is why it is important to try to extend the lead tomorrow. That is not going to be easy, obviously.”

Slot has said that Curtis Jones, who was a late withdrawal from the team that lost at Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday, will be fit to feature at Goodison Park if needed.

He added: “He was out for 10 or 12 days and he played a game at home against Tottenham. His recovery took a bit longer than expected.”