Arne Slot says Liverpool have work to do despite attacking strengths

Liverpool have had to rely on their considerable attacking options to bail them out of a couple of situations this season and head coach coach Arne Slot knows they remain key to their success.

The defending champions have won all three of their fixtures so far but required late goals against Bournemouth and Newcastle after twice conceding two-goal leads, which pointed to defensive frailties.

Against Burnley on Sunday he will again need those resources up front – now bolstered by British-record signing Alexander Isak – against a team they will find hard to break down.

Liverpool have scored eight goals, the most in the top flight, without actually creating that many clear-cut chances and Slot was asked how he hoped to improve that.

“To implement as best as possible the way we want to play,” he said.

“But in the end the final third it is also the form of your wingers mainly because of their playing style you end up more on the sides.

“The better they are, the bigger threat they are, the more chances we will generate and then nine out of 10 times it is about scoring.

“If you can score an early goal that normally helps you in a game like that.

“There are a lot of factors going into a game like this but as always we are hoping that our attackers make the difference and that is what they have to do every single game.”

But while Slot wants them to score the goals he also wants his attackers to improve their work-rate and defensive capabilities.

“If we lose the ball if we are really good in our counter-pressing that can create chances as well,” he added.

“That is for me the biggest lesson of our game against Arsenal: in the first half we weren’t front-footed enough in terms of our pressing. In the second half we were and as a result we deserved to score in the second half.”

Slot will benefit from having a virtually fully-fit squad at Turf Moor with only midfielder Curtis Jones absent with a minor injury.

Full-back Jeremie Frimpong has returned after being sidelined with a problem since the opening game and that will allow Dominik Szoboszlai, arguably Liverpool’s best player over the opening three matches, to be freed from his temporary role in defence.

“I think the rest of them all came back (from international duty) without a problem,” added Slot.

“That is not always the situation, especially at the beginning of the season where everybody comes from a different background, goes to the national team where they all of a sudden have to play two games in four or five days.

“It’s always the biggest risk in November and October. In March they are much more used to that programme. We’re happy that they are fit.”