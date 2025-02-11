Arne Slot: Liverpool must handle emotion of Everton’s final Goodison derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot hopes his first-choice side will handle the emotion of Goodison Park’s final Merseyside derby better than the second string whose “unacceptable” performance resulted in them being dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth.

The Dutchman’s gamble in leaving nine of the side who beat Tottenham to progress to the Carabao Cup final on Thursday at home resulted in a 1-0 defeat to the Championship’s bottom club.

That starting XI still included nine senior squad players, including a forward line of Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, but could not find a way to break down committed and organised opponents.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo will all be back for Everton’s 122nd and final derby at their historic home where the atmosphere is likely to be ramped up even more than usual.

“It should have an impact because if you are working at a club like this you should compete for every trophy. To lose against Plymouth is not acceptable,” said Slot of their cup exit.

“Now we have to show a different side of us tomorrow because it wasn’t only the result but the performance was far from what Liverpool’s standards are as well.

“It is probably going to be a fantastic atmosphere and that is never easy to play against because every single time they cross the halfway line or get a corner the fans will cheer for that and then you have to be mentally really strong as an away team to resist all that.

“You still have to be focused on what you have to do: defending the corner, defending the set-piece and when you have the ball be as calm as you can.

“It is not the first time for these players playing in an atmosphere like this. I hope they can focus on what they have to do but it is not only tactical, you also have to stand up those emotions.

“I noticed also in the Plymouth game the intensity of the tackles, how aggressive they were, was a quality of their players but it was also definitely because of the emotions in the stadium so we have to be up for that.”

Slot said his players needed to display “a cool head but not cool legs” in the cauldron of a Goodison derby, having lost there for the first time since 2010 last April.

“Every time you play against a team that wants to fight with you – and that is almost every time we play against any opponent but maybe this one even more – you have to be ready for that,” added the Dutchman, whose team could go nine points clear at the top of the table with victory.

“You have to run just as much, be just as intense in tackles, not going across the line but being cool enough to play a good and firm tackle.

“That is where it starts and nine of 10 times after 10 or 15 minutes a game settles down a bit and then you can start to think even more about playing football.

“I have seen the game of last season, for example, and we were quite ready because after 10 minutes the referee had blown his whistle 11 times and 10 times it was in favour of Everton.

“The Liverpool players were ready to compete but every time they touched them it was a free-kick so I assume our players are ready for another battle tomorrow for the simple reason they have been ready the whole season.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two matches with a minor injury but Slot is hopeful, having returned to parts of training, he could be available.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez is looking at another spell on the sidelines after re-injuring the hamstring which put him out for all of January.