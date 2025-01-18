Arne Slot says Liverpool players proved him wrong with late win at Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot says his Liverpool players “proved him wrong” after Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time double gave the Premier League leaders a precious 2-0 win at Brentford.

Nunez came off the bench to convert Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before he finished off a counter attack two minutes later.

Slot’s men had 37 shots in west London but were facing a third match without a win before the Uruguayan’s dramatic late salvo.

Following successive draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, it was an important three points for Liverpool in their quest for a second Premier League title.

“Of course I had doubts about it,” Slot said when asked was worried about his side failing to find a winner.

“Before we scored the two goals it was like I was watching the same game again (as draws against United and Forest).

“So many times in recent weeks we’ve missed a lot of chances. It would have been surprising if I felt that after all the chances missed today that we’d score in the last five minutes. The players proved me wrong again.

“Brentford have never conceded 37 shots in a game this season so what more can I ask from my players? They gave everything they had.”

Nunez now has four goals in the league this season. Slot insists the forward is having a positive campaign despite often featuring from the bench.

“I think he’s having a good season and he scores goals,” Slot added.

“He works very hard for the team and he assists. He’s in competition with some very good players and that’s why he’s not on the pitch every day. I’m very happy with him because of his performance.

“The first goal was from a long build-up and the second one was a counter attack. He can score against a low block because he’s a striker and he’s a threat from crosses as well.”

A loss for Brentford means they failed to build on Tuesday’s comeback 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Manager Thomas Frank credited their defensive efforts despite coming up short against the leaders.

“It was a good performance against a fantastic Liverpool team who I think are the best team in the Premier League and best team in the world,” he said.

“They are a level above Arsenal and City in terms of phases of the game, they are exceptionally good. We did well, we competed well.”