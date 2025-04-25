Arne Slot vows to make up for Liverpool’s ‘Covid title’ by winning Premier League in front of packed Anfield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits his side have a big responsibility to fans to win the Premier League at Anfield.

Five years ago Jurgen Klopp’s team lifted the trophy in an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions, having won a first title in 30 years by 18 points.

Although there were celebrations outside the ground – both on the night they were confirmed as champions after Manchester City lost at Chelsea when Liverpool were not even playing, and the final game of the season – there was no victory parade for fans to show their appreciation.

With just one point needed from their remaining five matches, Anfield is gearing up for a party at home to Tottenham, who have their eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg to save a dreadful season, and the expectation is that confirmation will come on Sunday.

But Slot knows he and his players cannot be consumed by the occasion.

“It’s a big responsibility because we are aware of the fact that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time, so everybody is looking forward to Sunday,” he said.

“But we know that there’s still a job to be done, and that’s at least one point. That’s what we know, that’s something we are definitely aware of here inside this building.

“Hopefully our fans support us in the best possible way they can, which they’ve done the whole season, and are aware of the fact that we still need a point.”

open image in gallery Liverpool won the Premier League title in front of no fans in 2020 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Slot will join Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Manuel Pellegrini as the fifth manager to win the Premier League in his debut season.

He would become the first Dutchman and the third Liverpool manager to win the league in his first full season in charge, emulating Joe Fagan in 1983-84 and Kenny Dalglish in 1985-86.

However, he is not considering his place in history just yet.

“I get these questions, so then it comes to your mind, of course, but that’s the last thing you think about as a manager at this particular moment in time,” he added.

open image in gallery Arne Slot needs just one more point to officially crown Liverpool champions ( PA Wire )

“The only thing I think about is that hopefully all the players are available and prepare them.

“I noticed last week (at Leicester) against a team that was relegated how hard it was to get the win over the line, so I’m not getting carried away at all.”

However, Slot hopes to be able to enjoy more than the few minutes of happiness he usually experiences after a game.

“I enjoy going to Anfield every single day, but the moment the referee blows his whistle, or even before that when I do my meetings, of course the focus is on trying to get the point or the win over the line,” he said.

open image in gallery Slot only joined Liverpool last summer, succeeding legendary Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ( Getty Images )

“Normally we’re only settling for a win and a point is not enough.

“So the moment you enjoy is mostly when the referee blows his whistle. These are the three, four or five minutes that you’re really happy when you walk off the pitch.

“Then you walk into a dressing room where you always see one or two players that are not as happy as I am because they haven’t played, so then already you start to think, ‘OK, this has to be managed again as well’, and then I need to go to the media.

“So it’s mostly three or four or five minutes that you’re really happy, and then normal managerial life starts again.”