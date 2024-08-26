Arne Slot accepts tougher challenges lie ahead after winning start at Liverpool

Support truly

Arne Slot has enjoyed an excellent start to life as Liverpool head coach with two wins and two clean sheets but the Dutchman admitted “there’s still a lot for us to prove”.

Luis Diaz finished off a lightning breakaway before Mohamed Salah scored for the second week running as the Reds claimed a 2-0 victory over Brentford in Slot’s first competitive home match.

Having beaten Ipswich by an identical scoreline last week, Slot is satisfied with how his new side have begun their Premier League campaign but accepts tougher tests lie in wait for them.

Next Sunday’s trip to big rivals Manchester United is likely to be the first acid test of Slot’s reign after he succeeded Jurgen Klopp, who stepped down in May after nine successful years at the helm.

“Two good wins against difficult opponents,” Slot said. “Brentford had a very good opening game last week but there’s still a lot for us to prove with the whole season coming up.

“Both Ipswich and Brentford deserve respect for the way they’ve played against us but I’m not expecting the two to be in the top six at the end of the season.

“There’s still a lot to prove for us but it’s always good to start off with two wins and two clean sheets. (The win over Brentford was) positive for many reasons.

“It’s nice to inherit a team and individuals that are so special. It’s not a surprise this team plays like this.”

Slot was given a warm welcome at Anfield and serenaded in the closing stages, with Liverpool owner John W. Henry jetting in from the United States for the occasion.

There were no Klopp fist pumps to the Kop at full-time from Slot, who waved and clapped towards that end after walking onto the pitch at full-time following a job well done.

“The reception of the fans was similar to the reception I got from the people in and around the area and the people that are working for Liverpool,” Slot said.

“I cannot speak for all the managers but maybe all of them would tell you the same – every manager that comes in here feels the warmth of this club and the appreciation of the fans.

“The most important (thing) we have to do as managers is make sure the team plays in a style the fans like to see and that’s what we’re trying and the boys showed that.”

For the second week running, Brentford boss Thomas Frank left out England striker Ivan Toney, whose absence only intensifies links of a switch to Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Asked if Toney is any closer to a move away from the Bees, with the transfer window set to shut on Friday at 11pm, Frank replied: “I don’t know. He trained the whole week, trained well, a good attitude.

“I’m always happy when the window is shut. Then we don’t have to talk about ifs and buts and when and maybe about a lot of players, and of course, Ivan, it’s all about Ivan.”

Without Toney, Brentford lacked a cutting edge with captain Christian Norgaard failing to hit the target from an unmarked header in front of goal while Nathan Collins was denied by Alisson Becker.

“I thought we went toe-to-toe with Liverpool, especially in the first half, it was very even, which I’m very satisfied with,” Frank added.

“It was probably our best first half here at Anfield in the four years I’ve been here. Liverpool won fair and square but there are definitely things I’m positive about, especially the first 60 minutes.”