Rafael Benitez urged incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot to “be himself” as he prepares to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool came to a fanfare-filled end at the final match of the season, with Anfield bidding farewell with cries of ‘Danke Jurgen’, and the next day Slot was announced by the club.

Slot signed a three-year contract at after relevant compensation was agreed with his previous side Feyenoord in April.

He might have taken Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League final in 2022 and won only their second Eredivisie title of the 21st century last year, but despite being awarded the award for best coach in the Netherlands, Liverpool is a different challenge altogether.

Reflecting back on his time at Liverpool and offering advice to the new manager in his Telegraph column, Benitez said: “I knew from the beginning that it (Liverpool) was one of the biggest jobs and opportunities in Europe.

“No matter what you think you know, you have to learn quickly what it means to be the Liverpool manager. Every game you are expected to win.”

Benitez noted that following Klopp’s legacy would not be easy for Slot, with the German having won every major trophy, including the club’s only Premier League title, during his nine years at the helm.

“Liverpool have seen qualities in Arne that they like,” Benitez said.

“My biggest advice to him or to any manager is he must be himself while understanding the culture of the club and the city he is coming to work.

“Once he understands that, he has made a positive first step and he will be guided down the right path.”

However, Benitez also admitted that social media has had an impact on management and that a key part of the role is dealing with the media, with the former manager saying ignoring “the noise” is impossible for a manager.