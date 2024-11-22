Liverpool boss Arne Slot not distracted by ‘incredible fixtures’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has insisted he will not get distracted by upcoming fixtures against Real Madrid and Manchester City as he prepares for Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

Big fixtures are looming for the Premier League leaders in the next 10 days – with Madrid due at Anfield on November 27 before City visit next weekend.

But Slot said that would have no effect on his team selection for the game away to a Saints side who sit bottom of the league with only four points from 11 games.

“We indeed have incredible fixtures coming up, starting with Southampton,” Slot said. “That is always by far the most important game. If we want to enjoy the other games the best thing you can do is always go in with a win.

“It has no effect at all on the team selection. What does have an effect is the playing style of Southampton, the players coming back from South America and the injuries we have. Those are the only things.”

Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold all remain out but Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are back in training, with Van Dijk passed fit despite returning from international duty early.

Alexander-Arnold could return in time for Wednesday’s match against Madrid, but Slot said he “does not expect” either Alisson or Jota to be in contention.

“The only thing I can say is that with Alisson and with Jota, I don’t expect them to be available for that game,” he said. “With Trent, it’s going to be in between.”

Slot was able to enjoy the international break with his Liverpool side five points clear at the top of the table.

But although the title odds have shifted during City’s recent struggles – Pep Guardiola’s side are four games without a win, two of those in the league – Slot said it was too early in the season to start making assumptions.

“It would be a bit strange if I tell you I’m not enjoying being in the position we are in now, but we also understand we’re only 11 games in now, so that’s a lot of games to be played.

“We all know the teams we face in this league are able to have the same run of games we had. If we want to stay where we are we have to keep bringing the results, which is not going to be easy, starting on Sunday.

“It’s not going to be easy even if everyone feels it is (because they are) bottom of the league. (Southampton) do not play at all like this and they made it difficult for teams that are in the the top three of four. Their playing style is very interesting, it is a joy to watch their games.”

Rivals City announced a new two-year deal for Guardiola on Thursday, and Slot called that good news for the Premier League, even if it might make life more difficult for him and others.

“That’s good news for City first of all, and also good news for the league because I think everyone wants to have the best managers possible and the best players over here,” Slot said.

“He’s definitely one of best managers in the league if not the best if you look at what he did, four times champions in a row, it’s fair to say he’s maybe the best manager in the league.

“It is a good thing, but on the other hand City have so many quality players that if he made the choice to leave the club I would never expect them to be bottom of the league next season.

“It’s good for City fans and interesting for us to keep on facing one of the best managers football has ever had.”