Arne Slot will not compare ‘talented’ Conor Bradley to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists Conor Bradley should not be compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the 21-year-old is given a chance to stake his claim to become first-choice right-back.

Alexander-Arnold’s pending departure at the end of the season, having chosen not to extend his contract, leaves the club with only one recognised specialist in the position.

Slot has already intimated buying in a replacement will not be easy for the Premier League champions because of the transfer fee involved but he also does not want to put too much pressure on the youngster.

He has, however, decided to start him against Arsenal on Sunday as the Northern Ireland international was not fully fit last weekend.

“Let’s not compare him with Trent now already. They are two different types, in my opinion,” said the Dutchman.

“With Conor I think we all see the potential, but last week I walked on to the pitch together with him and I looked around because for me it was the first time (at Stamford Bridge) and I was very surprised to hear from him that he had a comment about the stadium as well.

“I looked at him like, didn’t you know yet? He said, ‘No, it’s the first time that I’m here as well’ and that was a bit of a surprise to me because for me he’s already further in his development than being for the first time in an away game like Chelsea.

“A very talented player, Conor. Unfortunately hasn’t been fit throughout the whole season and to become a very good player you have to be available every single week as well.

“That’s the first step he has to make for next season but we have a lot of confidence in Conor as a very good full-back for Liverpool and that’s already what he’s shown, I think, in the past two seasons.”

Slot also offered his support to 22-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah after he endured a difficult afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The academy graduate, making only his third Premier League start of the season, had an own goal against his name, conceded a 90th-minute penalty and left the pitch looking shell-shocked.

His start to the season did not begin well as he was taken off after 45 minutes in the opening game at Ipswich and never regained his place.

“Maybe the last step he has to make is consistently not to be involved in that moment what happened in the last minute,” said Slot.

“He has all the qualities and he has already shown that to play for this club but the biggest part of us winning the league is consistency and that is the most difficult part for a younger player to get.

“That is why it is so hard to play for Liverpool, to play in this team you need to be really good and he is, but was maybe a bit unlucky that the other ones stayed fit and had so much consistency in their levels.

“To play for Liverpool you need to do so many things well but if you do he can play here for many years.”