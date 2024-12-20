Arne Slot admires Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘legacy’ goal but says team comes first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admires the ambition shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold in wanting to be remembered as the world’s best right-back but reminded the defender he needs the team in order to do so.

In an interview this week the England international said his motivation was to build a legacy which would see him spoken about long after he had retired.

Those comments inevitably will raise questions about the long-term aspirations of the 26-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and has been persistently been linked with Real Madrid – the home of regular Ballon d’Or winners.

But Slot was happy for Alexander-Arnold to set his ambitions high, as long as they contributed to the success of the team.

“I definitely like this in a player. I think this is something every player must have if you play at this level, if you don’t have this you probably don’t play at this level ,” said the Dutchman.

“As long as they understand that they need the team to be special as an individual. As long as they put the team first and as a result be special themselves, that is what they all do – including Trent.

“All the top players have this, they want to be special, they want to be the best. If that’s not what you have I think it is so hard to put the effort in to stay fit, to be good every three days.

“You always see them during the game and you probably think ‘What a life these players have’ and it is true, they have a great life, but they have to put a lot of work in to be able to at their best every three days.

“That is not given to everyone, that mentality and discipline, and therefore that’s the mentality of a top player and part of that is you need and want to be the best possible player in your position or the best player in the world.”

In terms of fitness, Slot said only defenders Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) remain sidelined as they prepare for the start of the busy festive period with Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

“These are the two that don’t train. It is quite difficult because I thought Conor would have been back already so let’s wait and see,” he added.

Liverpool’s run over the Christmas and New Year period is not excessively taxing with an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off at home to Leicester followed by a trip to West Ham three days later, with a week’s break before the visit of Manchester United.

“We put a lot of effort in pre-season and made the decision to give them quite a lot of days off and I still think we find the benefits,” said Slot of how they were managing the fitness of players.

“In Holland some of the clubs only gave them seven or eight days off and they got injured.

“I have to make compliments for the performance staff. I think it is only two injuries left and a few are coming back, we only miss two on the training ground.”