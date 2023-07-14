Arsenal complete signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurrien Timber has joined the club he “loves” after the Netherlands defender completed a £38.5million move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old joins from Ajax on what the PA news agency understands is a five-year contract.

He becomes Arsenal’s second summer signing and joins Kai Havertz in moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Timber has 15 senior international caps and is believed to have been signed predominantly to play at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I just love the club,” he told arsenal.com upon signing for the Gunners.

“It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style.

“I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin Van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players.”

It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play Jurrien Timber

Timber has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with his ability on the ball and his pressing already aligned with what Arteta is aiming to achieve.

“I think that I’m lucky to say that I can play as a central defender, as a right full-back, sometimes even on the midfield,” he added.

“So I think that’s a good thing and I need to keep that. I just like the way Arsenal play, is a bit similar to Ajax’s style and I like to play from the back. I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play.

“I’m really excited, especially now I’m here. Everyone is so nice and you can see it’s a big club. I’m excited to play for this beautiful club, and I can’t wait to start, and to see the fans obviously in the stadium.”

Timber has two Eredivisie titles to his name and was part of the Dutch side that won the European Under-17 title in 2018.

He played under Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and had been linked with a reunion last summer before putting pen to paper at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber will now travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season fixtures in the United States.

The team depart on Sunday but it remains to be seen if Declan Rice will be part of the initial party as his transfer from West Ham has yet to be completed.

The Hammers skipper is set for a £105million move across the capital but he has only just returned from holiday to complete the formalities.