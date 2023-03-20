Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to extend Arsenal stay

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal have taken up the one-year option on Manuela Zinsberger’s contract, keeping the Austria goalkeeper at the north London club until the end of next season.

Zinsberger moved to Arsenal in May 2019 after five years with Bayern Munich and quickly established herself as the Gunners number one.

She was between the posts earlier this month as Arsenal ended a near four-year trophy drought by coming from behind to beat Chelsea in the Continental Cup final at Selhurst Park.

The 27-year-old was due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign, but the PA news agency understands Arsenal have triggered the option to extend her deal.