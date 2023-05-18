Football rumours: PSG weighing up new bid for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are looking into making a fresh bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Telegraph. After this season the 28-year-old, who scored twice against Real Madrid on Wednesday, will have two years left on his contract. The fee is expected to be £70million.

The papers continue to discuss Declan Rice‘s future. The Telegraph says Arsenal are preparing a £92m offer for the West Ham midfielder – which would be a club-record transfer – while the Daily Mirror reports Bayern Munich are also interested in the 24-year-old England international.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp is “desperate” to keep James Milner at Liverpool, the Mirror reports, adding that the 37-year-old midfielder has been offered a coaching role at Anfield. Brighton and his former club Leeds are said to be interested in signing Milner.

Metro reports via Italian publication Il Mattino that Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae after agreeing personal terms. The 26-year-old only joined the club last summer in a £17m deal from Fenerbahce.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Martin Odegaard: 90min reports the 24-year-old Arsenal and Norway midfielder is set to sign a new deal with his club.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: The Daily Express says the 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder could be interested in a move to Burnley to be reunited with his former Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany.