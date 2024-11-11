Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beth Mead says Arsenal interim boss Renee Slegers is “a breath of fresh air” ahead of the Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

Slegers, who was on Arsenal’s books as a teenager before returning to the club as an assistant coach in 2023, was handed the reins at the Gunners after the resignation of Jonas Eidevall last month.

The 35-year-old former Netherlands international has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Arsenal hotseat, securing wins over Valerenga, West Ham and Brighton and a draw with unbeaten Manchester United in her four games in charge.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Arsenal forward Mead said: “It’s a breath of fresh air with Renee and we’re enjoying it so far.

“We’re in a good place at the moment. We have the environment to build again, it’s a release of new energy right now and when you get the results and the performances, then it makes you a happier footballer.”

When asked if she would like Slegers to stay at Arsenal, Mead added: “In some capacity. We love having Renee here and will be happy with whatever she chooses to do.”

England international Mead opened the scoring in Friday’s 5-0 rout of Brighton, helping to move her side into fourth in the Women’s Super League.

That convincing victory gave Arsenal the perfect preparation ahead of their return to European action.

“It was a nice game to play in, we’ve been working hard and have had good performances but not been ruthless,” Mead said.

“We are heading in the right direction and it put us in good stead for tomorrow night.”

In the Champions League, the north London club were beaten 5-2 by Bayern Munich in their opening fixture before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Valerenga.

Speaking about Juventus, Mead said: “It’s a Champions League night, a European night. Those games are very different.

“It’s going to be probably a very high-tempo game, and we’ve got to try and get a foothold in these types of games early and try and control it the best that we can.

“So I think that’s going to be a big challenge for us in the way that they play tomorrow.”