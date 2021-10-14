Arsenal have taken the clean sweep in the Women’s Super League September awards as Beth Mead and Jonas Eidevall won the player and manager of the month.

Eidevall, who joined Arsenal at the start of the season, went unbeaten in the league in September posting wins over defending champions Chelsea, Reading and Manchester City.

While Mead scored three goals and made three assists, including two goals against the Blues in their league opener.

Mead told Sky Sports: “It means that my football is in a good place so I appreciate everyone who voted for me and against top, top opposition.

“I think I’m refreshed, obviously there was the disappointment of not going to the Olympics and I had the time off to find myself and my football again.

“I had my head on in pre-season I wanted to get my fitness levels up. I know I’ve got the ability to do things on the pitch but I needed to get my head screwed back on and came into this season feeling really good. I’m enjoying my football and that’s been showing.”

Eidevall has continued his unbeaten streak in the league and the Gunners sit three points clear of Chelsea and Tottenham.

The only loss he has suffered as Arsenal boss was a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League earlier in October. His side face Hoffenheim in their second group match of the campaign on Thursday evening and he said they will look to bounce back.

“We have played one game, we have five games more to go in the group stage. We need to have five really solid performances and it needs to start with one tomorrow.

“They are definitely going to try to impose themselves on us. It’s going to be high intensity, lots of sprinting, duels, they are going to be really aggressive, which gives us very little time with the ball, and trying to make things as uncomfortable as possible for us.”