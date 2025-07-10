Arsenal complete signing of Christian Norgaard from Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford.

The Denmark international, 31, has signed a contract with the Gunners which the PA news agency understands could run until 2028.

Norgaard’s initial expected £10million move to the Emirates Stadium also has the potential for £5m worth of performance-related add-ons.

Norgaard leaves the Bees having made almost 200 appearances since since signing from Fiorentina six years ago, going on to help Thomas Frank’s side win promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Arsenal – who finished runners-up in the Premier League again last season for the third year in a row – have already strengthened the squad this summer with the signing of Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is confident Norgaard can help reinforce his midfield options further, having seen Thomas Partey’s contract expire and Jorginho also leave the club earlier this month.

“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal,” said Arteta. “He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

“Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

Arsenal are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old is expected to move to the Emirates in a deal which could be worth in the region of £70million.