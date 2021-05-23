Arsenal must beat Brighton and hope results elsewhere go their way if they are to secure European qualification on the final day of the Premier League season this afternoon.

Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace kept the Gunners’ hopes of finishing seventh, and finishing above north London rivals Tottenham, alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side will need top-four chasing Leicester to beat Spurs, however, and require eighth-place Everton to fail to beat champions Manchester City. Arsenal are a point behind both sides in the table but their goal difference is significantly lower than Tottenham’s while it is much better than Everton’s.

A seventh place finish would be enough to secure qualification to the Europa Conference League. Brighton, meanwhile, can finish as high as 13th in the table if they win and other results go their way. The Seagulls defeated champions City 3-2 in their final home fixture of the season on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 4:00pm GMT on Sunday 23 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 3:50pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Hector Bellerin has been ruled out of what could be his last appearance for Arsenal while David Luiz, who will leave the club this summer, is an injury doubt. Back-up goalkeeper Mat Ryan is ineligible to face his parent club.

Danny Welbeck is out for Brighton after picking up a hamstring injury against City in midweek. Neal Maupay is suspended but Lewis Dunk returns from his ban.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Aubameyang

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Jahanbakhsh, Gross, Bissouma, Alzate, Moder; Trossard, Connolly

Odds

Arsenal: 4/7

Draw: 10/3

Brighton: 17/4

Prediction

Arsenal to come out of a wild game on top. Whether it’s enough to get seventh, and finish above Spurs, is another question... Arsenal 3-2 Brighton