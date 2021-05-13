Ashley Cole reveals fears over Bukayo Saka being ‘used and abused’ by Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ashley Cole worries the Gunners’ Bukayo Saka’s adaptability could prevent him from being a “top player”.

Saka plays across the attacking and defensive midfield for the Premier League club and while managers will love his versatility, Cole believes he is being ‘used and abused’.

He told Sky Sports: “I think he’s a shining light in this Arsenal team. He plays with courage, fearless at times.

“But I just feel when you don’t cement down one position, it’s very, very difficult to nail that trade down to become a top, top player.

“As a manager you love it, because he’s adaptable, he can play in three or four positions, which is brilliant. But I just feel for him at times, because he’s kind of used and abused.”

Cole was speaking before Arsenal’s league match on Wednesday in which they defeated Chelsea 1-0.

The former England star was also asked what position he believed Saka played best in.

He added: “I like him from the right but not as a wing-back. I like to see him in the attacking areas, where he can cut in on his left foot, combine and he’s got that smart little movements to get in behind with his pace as well.”

And fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp wants to see Saka in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad.

He said: “He might have been one who was sort of on Gareth’s maybe list. But to give him that experience… what I like most about him is he’s fearless.

“He doesn’t care, he wants the ball. He’s been a leading light for Arsenal. If you look at all the players that they’ve got, all the experienced players… he’s the one that you think, if Arsenal win it will because he does something special in the game.”