We are rapidly heading towards the end of January and Burnley have still played just 17 of their 38 Premier League games. Sean Dyche’s men have only played two league matches since the middle of December due to Covid and injury problems.

Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but know positive results in their games in hand could prove vital in their bid to avoid the drop.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s late win at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leapfrog Arsenal, so this match is equally crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side if they are to keep pace in the top four race.

Burnley have won just once in their last 17 meetings against Arsenal, but that victory did come at the Emirates in December 2020. Can they repeat that feat on Sunday?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 23 January, 2022 at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

This match is not scheduled for live broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be available after full-time and on Match of the Day 2 from 10:30pm GMT on BBC One.

What is the team news?

Arsenal are still without Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny as they continued their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns. Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have returned from the tournament but are not expected to be in contention. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu have suffered knocks but should be fit to start.

It remains very difficult to establish which Burnley players will be available for the clash against Arsenal. Less than seven days ago their home game vs Watford was postponed as they had just 10 players available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Burnley: Hennessy; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Cornet, Vydra.

Odds

Arsenal - 2/5

Draw - 41/10

Burnley - 9/1

Prediction

Arsenal should be relatively fresh despite having played against Liverpool on Thursday night. The North London derby postponement will have taken some of the stress off Arteta’s squad and they will head into the Burnley game confident they can secure a comfortable victory. Burnley will also be fresh, but they could still be without several key players following a mass Covid outbreak. 2-0 Arsenal.