David Raya’s heroics help Arsenal claim Champions League point against Atalanta

An astonishing double save from David Raya ensured Arsenal avoided defeat in their Champions League opener at Atalanta.

The Gunners keeper repelled a penalty from Italy striker Mateo Retegui and somehow got back across his goal to keep out the rebound as Mikel Arteta’s side escaped with a goalless draw.

It was not exactly vintage Champions League fare in northern Italy, with Arsenal blunt in attack and Atalanta not particularly ambitious either.

But after the tension of the north London derby win at Tottenham and ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City, Arteta will not be too unhappy with an unspectacular point.

The Gunners boss will know, however, that they will have to raise their game considerably if they are to trouble the champions at the Etihad.

In front of a noisy, intimidating crowd inside the Gewiss Stadium, Bukayo Saka at least showed no ill-effects from limping off at Spurs four days earlier and curled an early effort wide.

Then, after ex-Gunner Saed Kolasinac was booked for a foul on Thomas Partey 20 yards out, Saka’s low free-kick was saved by Marco Carnesecchi.

Gabriel Martinelli should have hit the target from Declan Rice’s lay-off in the area but got under his shot and blazed over.

Atalanta had enjoyed recent success against an English club, stunning Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in April on their way to winning the Europa League.

But they attacked only sporadically in a stodgy first half, chiefly through their hat-trick hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Dublin, Ademola Lookman.

Their best chance arrived when Retegui backheeled the ball into the path of Charles de Ketelaere, who curled his shot wide.

However, the second half began with a bang after Partey was beaten for pace by Ederson and pulled the Brazilian back.

The initial foul looked to have taken place well outside the area, but a VAR check confirmed the decision of French referee Clement Turpin to award a penalty.

However, Retegui was unable to stand and deliver thanks to the heroics of Raya, who first dived to his right to beat out the spot-kick.

As the ball looped up, Retegui must have thought he had the simplest of headers, from six yards out into an empty net.

But Spaniard Raya incredibly managed to get back to his feet and throw himself over to his left to claw the ball out from on the goal-line.

Martinelli had a late chance to win it for Arsenal after he was put through on goal by substitute Raheem Sterling.

But the Brazilian striker was off balance as he snatched at his shot and lifted it over the top, with Arsenal’s hopes of nicking a win disappearing with it.