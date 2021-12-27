Kieran Tierney urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground in Champions League hunt

The Gunners are up to fourth after four wins in a row.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Monday 27 December 2021 12:00
Kieran Tierney scored his fourth Arsenal goal in the comfortable win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kieran Tierney scored his fourth Arsenal goal in the comfortable win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kieran Tierney insists Arsenal cannot get ahead of themselves as they target a return to Champions League football.

The Gunners stormed to a 5-0 win at bottom club Norwich on Boxing Day to strengthen their grasp on fourth place in the Premier League.

Tierney doubled the lead at Carrow Road, firing in either side of a Bukayo Saka brace as an Alexandre Lacazette penalty and Emile Smith Rowe goal added the gloss late on.

Mikel Arteta’s side have recovered from a poor start to the campaign which saw them sit bottom, with no points and no goals, when Norwich visited for the reverse fixture in September.

Recommended

A narrow 1-0 victory was the first of a run of 11 from 16 league games as Arsenal look to end a five-year spell out of the Champions League.

“It’s obviously what every Arsenal fan, player and staff wants, but there is a long way to go,” Tierney said of the club’s European ambitions.

We have got a very young team and it’s brilliant to see. Hopefully for years to come we are all playing together and growing together

Kieran Tierney

“We can’t get too ahead of ourselves yet. There are big games coming up and there are a lot of games coming, so there’s still a long way to go.

“We have got a very young team and it’s brilliant to see. Hopefully for years to come we are all playing together and growing together. I think you can see that over the last year or so.”

Arsenal were due to host Wolves on Tuesday but the game has been postponed due to Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.

That means facing champions Manchester City and a north London derby away at Tottenham in their next two league games, as well as a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Asked if Arsenal can take confidence from their recent run into games against the league’s biggest sides, Tierney added: “That’s the aim. We want to be the best we can every day and we are building to there.

“I think people can see over the last few months that we are getting better. We are getting more consistent. We are scoring more goals as well, so we just need to keep going in that direction.

“We are getting a run together. We are happy, we are playing well and we are scoring goals. We are getting there.”

While Arsenal continue to harbour top-four ambitions, the fight for Norwich to survive in the top-flight continues to get harder.

Head coach Dean Smith bemoaned individual errors in Sunday’s loss and midfielder Kenny McLean also issued a rallying cry.

“We need to show some character and put points on the board quickly,” he told canaries.co.uk.

Recommended

“We need to be harder to beat and cut out the mistakes. We need so much character because it’s an uphill battle.

“The position we’re in isn’t ideal but it’s only us who can get ourselves out of it. We’re up against it and we need to come out fighting.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in