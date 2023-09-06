Arsenal beat Linkoping in Champions League qualifying to set up Paris tie

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal sealed their place in the Champions League qualifying first-round final with a 3-0 win against Linkoping in Sweden.

Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig both scored with second-half headers before substitute Stina Blackstenius’ late effort sealed their progress.

Arsenal captain Kim Little’s early penalty was saved and Lotte Wubben-Moy’s first-half header was pushed on to a post.

The Gunners – who handed England striker Alessia Russo her debut – will face Paris on Saturday for a place in the two-legged second qualifying round.

Celtic registered their first win in a Champions League tie as Kelly Clark’s second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win against Brondby in Oslo.

Clark’s emphatic finish following a 68th-minute corner saw the Ghirls advance to the final of their round one group where they will play Valerenga.

Glasgow City secured their place in their round-one group final after beating Shelbourne 2-0 in a morning kick-off and will now face Lithuanian side Gintra.

Kinga Kozak’s effort for Glasgow before the break hit the crossbar and second-half goals from Brenna Lovera and Lauren Davidson saw the Scottish side progress.

Glasgow’s next opponents Gintra knocked Cardiff out of the competition as two goals from Nigeria forward Juliet Bassey in Siauliai sealed a 2-0 win.

Irish Premiership champions Cliftonville’s first-ever Champions League tie ended in an 8-1 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon.

Marie D’Anjou headed Benfica into a first-half lead and after Fionnula Morgan’s own goal, further efforts from Lucia Alves and Andrea Falcon gave the hosts a 4-0 interval lead.

Lara Martins added two more for Benfica early in the second half and Caitlin McGuinness headed Cliftonville’s first European goal before Alves and Beatriz Nogueira extended the Portuguese side’s lead.