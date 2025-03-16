Mikel Merino downs Chelsea to snap Arsenal’s winless run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal brought their three-game winless run in the Premier League to an end with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates to strengthen their grip on second place.

Mikel Merino’s clever header in the 19th minute settled a London derby that will not live long in the memory, the stand-in number nine looping Martin Odegaard’s corner in at the far post as Mikel Arteta’s side rekindled memories from earlier in the season of their effectiveness and cunning at set-pieces.

Chelsea, playing for the first time in the league without the injured Cole Palmer, were by contrast completely bereft of ideas, the slow, timorous approach that has characterised recent nervy wins lacking the bite to trouble Arsenal, who had little problem keeping the ball from them.

It is now four wins from the last 13 in the league for Enzo Maresca’s fourth-placed side, who continue to stumble through their bid to reach the Champions League.

Arsenal were the better side virtually from the beginning.

Early in the first half, Jurrien Timber muscled Marc Cucurella off the ball and squared it for Leandro Trossard, whose close-range effort was blocked by Wesley Fofana before goalkeeper Robert Sanchez showed an unnerving lack of confidence with a wild, limp-wristed swipe.

Declan Rice drilled an effort half a yard wide of Sanchez’s post as Arsenal began to box Chelsea in, then Sanchez flew from his goal to swat a cross back towards danger, but Trossard blasted wide on the half-volley.

It had been a thoroughly one-sided opening 20 minutes and Arsenal capped it with the goal their enterprise merited. Odegaard’s corner was whipped towards the six-yard box, where Merino manoeuvred across Reece James and stooped to flick an intelligent, looping header back over his own shoulder and in.

Arsenal had tormented Chelsea with their high energy and expansive width. By contrast, Maresca’s side had not had a touch in the opposition box by the time they went 1-0 down.

The visitors finally mounted an attack in the 36th minute. After Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku had had shots blocked, Cucurella went for the spectacular, unleashing a thumping volley that squeezed through David Raya’s grasp and dropped inches wide, to the goalkeeper’s considerable relief.

The matter of whom to play in goal has become a preoccupying problem for Maresca.

Few of his selections have invited greater scrutiny than which of the error-prone pair of Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen should get the nod, but around the hour mark Sanchez went some way towards repaying the faith shown by the head coach in restoring him to the side.

Gabriel Martinelli’s cross to the far post was pinpoint, and arriving to meet it with a crisp, first-time instep was Merino, who guided it firmly goalwards only to be denied by superb reflexes from Sanchez, who instinctively threw out an arm and palmed the ball away from the goal line.