Arsenal defender Rob Holding has admitted the players have let the fans down after a disappointing season.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League after being defeated 2-1 on aggregate by Villarreal in their semi-final and their Premier League record isn’t much better.

Arsenal are currently eighth in the league and their chances of securing European football for next season are near-impossible.

Holding told the club’s website: “We owe the fans a lot after this season.

“We’ve let them down a few times, so if we can wrap up some points, wrap up some wins and give them something to look forward to going into next season.”

Holding last featured for the Gunners in their 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea Wednesday night.

He added about the fixture: “It’s nice to get a double over Chelsea for the season. We got a good one at home and then it’s nice to grind out a result here.”

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates on Boxing Day.