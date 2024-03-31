Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Women’s League Cup after Frida Maanum collapse

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius scored the winner in extra time as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Women’s League Cup final at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday in a game overshadowed by the collapse of Gunners midfielder Frida Maanum in stoppage time.

Maanum fell to the turf in second-half stoppage time before being carried off on a stretcher, with Arsenal subsequently announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that “Frida is conscious, talking and in stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team”.

No further details about what caused the incident were given.

Stina Blackstenius’ extra-time goal ensured Arsenal triumphed in the Women’s League Cup (David Davies/PA Wire)

In an even first half short on chances, Mayra Ramirez thought she had given Chelsea the lead in the 21st minute with a superb shot from outside the box, but the goal was chalked off as Erin Cuthbert had handled the ball in the build-up.

Cuthbert inadvertently provided Arsenal with a great chance midway through the second half, coughing up possession in midfield and allowing the Gunners to go on the counter, but Cloe Lacasse’s shot was straight at Hannah Hampton.

England international Lauren James almost grabbed a late winner in the 85th minute, cutting in from the left and aiming for the far corner but Manuela Zinsberger steered the ball to safety with her foot.

Minutes later came Maanum’s collapse, prompting anxious players and fans alike to urge medics onto the field to treat her, and after a long delay the Norwegian was replaced by Alessia Russo as the game resumed, finishing scoreless minutes later.

Both teams wasted some decent chances in extra time until Swede Blackstenius was set up by Caitlin Foord, and Blackstenius took a touch before blasting home the runner from close range to ensure Arsenal retained the title.