Arsenal and Chelsea will take each other on in the League Cup final, in a bid to win the first silverware of the women’s domestic season.

The Gunners have won the trophy six times, while Chelsea are still in the hunt for a quadruple in what is going to be Emma Hayes’ final season in charge of the club.

The same two sides contested last year’s final, when Jonas Eidevall’s team came from behind to win 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea prepared for the contest against their London rivals with a 1-1 draw against Ajax to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory and book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Arsenal vs Chelsea is on Sunday 31 March at 2pm BST at Wolves’ stadium Molineux.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Two and can also be streamed live via the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.

Predicted line ups:

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, McCabe, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley, Pelova, Walti, Mead, Little, Foord, Blackstenius,

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten, James

Odds

Arsenal 17/10

Draw 23/10

Chelsea 23/20

Prediction

It will be a difficult contest for both sides and may well go to extra time, but Chelsea will pip Arsenal in the end. Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea