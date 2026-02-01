Arsenal eke past Corinthians in extra time to win inaugural Women’s Champions Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal were crowned the inaugural Women's Champions Cup winners after substitute Caitlin Foord scored to inspire the Gunners to a 3-2 extra-time victory over Brazilian side Corinthians.

The new FIFA club competition's final was played out under drenched conditions at the Emirates Stadium, where the north Londonders also secured 2.3 million US dollars (£1.67million) in prize money.

Corinthians captain Gabi Zanotti cancelled out Olivia Smith's 15th-minute opener in the first half before Lotte Wubben-Moy nodded Arsenal back in front after the break.

Arsenal were moments from victory but conceded a stoppage-time penalty - scored by Vic Albuquerque - before battling back under the downpour in the first period of extra time.

open image in gallery Vic Albuquerque scored a stoppage-time penalty to force extra time ( Getty Images )

Celebrations were subdued, however, after Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe went down in a collision late in the second period of extra time and was removed from the pitch on a stretcher, after a lengthy pause to receive treatment on the pitch.

Corinthians keeper Leticia was able to keep out a sharp effort from Stina Blackstenius, but could do little to stop Smith's opener after the rebound fell in the path of the Canada international, who nestled it home.

The visitors equalised from a corner nodded home in the 21st minute by Zanotti, whose header bounced off Kim Little, leading to a goalmouth scramble before referee Katia Garcia made clear the ball had crossed the line.

Arsenal were back in front after Wubben-Moy rose to meet Emily Fox's cross, whipping it past Leticia in the 58th minute.

open image in gallery Lotte Wubben Moy celebrates Arsenal's second goal ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Just as it appeared the trophy presentation would be imminent, Katie McCabe conceded a penalty - confirmed by VAR - for her challenge from behind and through the legs of Gisela Robledo.

Up stepped Albuquerque, who fired down the middle past a diving Borbe to force extra time.

There were chances for both sides early on but it was Arsenal who finally made one count on a counter-attack initiated by Maanum, who drove through midfield before feeding Foord, who fooled Leticia and snuck the winner past her near post.