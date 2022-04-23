Arsenal and Man Utd fans pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after death of newborn son
The Manchester United forward marked his first appearance since the tragedy by scoring his 100th Premier League goal in the defeat to Arsenal
Arsenal and Manchester United fans united in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.
Ronaldo was warmly applauded from all sides of the stadium in the seventh minute following the death this week of his newborn son.
Arsenal went on to win the game 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish, while Ronaldo scored United’s goal and pointed to the sky in poignant celebration.
It was the Portugal forward’s 100th Premier League goal and reduced the deficit to 2-1 after Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka’s penalty had put Arsenal 2-0 up. Granit Xhaka scored the Gunners’ third goal in the second half.
Ronaldo thanked the crowd at Anfield on Tuesday after United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool for their show of compassion.
A fan-led minute’s applause was held at Anfield in the absence of Ronaldo, who missed the match after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their baby son had died on Monday.
During Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal, United acknowledged the show of support from the home fans with a message on Twitter.
United said: “A classy gesture from Arsenal supporters, with applause for @Cristiano in the seventh minute.”
Ronaldo, who has four older children, announced last October that he and his partner Georgina were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies