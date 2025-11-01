Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are set for a collision course with Crystal Palace after manager Mikel Arteta claimed it would not be “fair” if the Carabao Cup quarter-final between the two sides is moved.

The Gunners are set to face Palace on December 16 which would leave Oliver Glasner’s team – who host Manchester City in the Premier League on December 14 and then KuPS in the Conference League, also at home, on December 18 – facing three matches in just five days.

Palace want to move the contest at the Emirates to the following week, possibly on December 23, while Christmas Eve is also under consideration. But it is understood Arsenal’s preferred option is for the last-eight clash to remain on December 16.

“I don’t think that is fair (if the match is rescheduled) because we have other competitions as well,” said Arteta.

“We knew at the start of the season the competitions that each club is playing in, so on balance we have to try to accommodate the best possible way for everybody.”

Arteta’s Arsenal are currently in a run of seven matches in 22 days and will face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday as they bid to extend their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Fixture congestion has been a hot topic in recent seasons, with Manchester City’s Rodri claiming last year that players could strike if the schedule is increased further.

Arteta made 10 changes for the Carabao Cup victory over Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Arteta continued: “Every decision that we make in terms of a fixture has to be guided on two main things; players’ welfare, and then supporters, and that is it, and the rest has to come very, very far away from that. And we should never forget that principle.

“If we have that big piece of paper with those two principles there in front before we make any decision, all of us in our industry, we won’t get there. If we don’t and we just ignore that, then anything is possible.

“If we look after the players’ welfare and our supporters, we are never going to get to that point (strikes).

“We have to close the window there. We cannot open that window. It has to be closed. It’s our most precious value. We have the best league in the world and we cannot just open any window for anything just to lose that because we don’t respect that, and we forget what we are made of and what makes this game and this league so, so special. And if we respect that, I’m sure we’re going to be totally fine.”

Arsenal secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after they landed their eighth consecutive win with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Emirates on Wednesday.

William Saliba was absent for the midweek match at the Emirates but could be available to travel to Burnley. However, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz all remain sidelined.

The Premier League leaders hope the quartet including Havertz – who has not featured since the opening weekend of the season – could return for the north London derby against Tottenham on November 23.