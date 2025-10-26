Eberechi Eze scores winner against former club Palace to boost Arsenal lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eberechi Eze scored against his old club as Arsenal recorded a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at the Emirates to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Eze fired home from another Arsenal set-piece with a sumptuous half-volley six minutes before the interval, before Gabriel struck the crossbar in the second half as Arsenal saw out their seventh consecutive victory.

Palace failed to muster a single shot on target against an Arsenal side that has now conceded just three times across 13 matches in all competitions so far. Arsenal’s clean sheet here was their fifth in succession.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze ( PA )

It was far from a spectacular performance from Mikel Arteta’s men, but the triumph takes them four points clear of second-placed Bournemouth in the table, and six ahead of Manchester City following their 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa. Defending champions Liverpool are a further point off the championship pace.

Arsenal scored four times in 14 electric second-half minutes as they rain riot against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week. However, on Sunday, they required 33 minutes to register their first shot.

Fresh from his quickfire double against Atletico, Viktor Gyokeres did well to bounce off Maxence Lacroix and hold the ball up before bringing Declan Rice into play. Rice found Leandro Trossard, but the Belgian’s first touch allowed the ball to get stuck under his feet and his subsequent shot was straight at the Palace stopper.

Speaking before Sunday’s match, Arteta revealed he hatched his masterplan to transform Arsenal into set-piece kings a decade ago.

open image in gallery Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (right) greets manager Mikel Arteta (John Walton/PA) ( PA )

On Tuesday night, Arsenal became the first team across Europe’s top five leagues to register 10 goals from free-kicks this season, and in the 39th minute, that became 11.

Rice’s inswinger from the right-hand side was met by Gabriel at the far post, and who else was on hand other than Eze, to rifle the bouncing ball home with a delicious half-volley to hand his new employers the lead.

There was no celebration from Eze against the club he served for five years, but this marked a much-needed first league strike in seven attempts for the England international – with manager Thomas Tuchel watching on from the Emirates directors’ box – and for Arsenal, a 38th set-piece goal in the league since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Five minutes into the second period and the crossbar prevented Arsenal from increasing that tally to 39. From a dead ball, Rice played a give-and-go with Eze before his left-footed cross was met by Gabriel, but the Brazilian’s header cannoned off the goal frame.

Rice was there for the follow-up, but Henderson stopped his shot with an outstretched arm. A trademark Saka long-range shot with his left instep then fell wide.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession, but with their advantage standing at just one, Oliver Glasner’s players always remained in the contest.

However, Arsenal’s defence has been breached by just one team – Manchester City – from open play this season, and, in truth, the south Londoners rarely looked like becoming the second despite a nervier-than-expected finale.

The only sour notes on another day of triumph for Arsenal in their pursuit of a first league title in 22 years arrived with injuries to William Saliba and Rice. The former was replaced at the interval, while the latter hobbled off in the closing stages.