Everything can change in two games – David Raya sure Arsenal can catch Liverpool

Goalkeeper David Raya claims Arsenal are now confident they can catch Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title after their crucial comeback win against Tottenham.

The Gunners moved to within four points of the Reds after Leandro Trossard fired the winning goal on the stroke of half-time in a 2-1 derby triumph which breathes fresh life into the club’s championship tilt following consecutive cup defeats by Newcastle and Manchester United.

And when it was put to Raya that Arsenal must feel optimistic that Liverpool’s four-point lead can be wiped out, the Spaniard replied: “Yes, of course. In football, everything can happen.

“Three weeks ago, people were saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands. But it is just football and everything changes in two or three matches.

“We have to focus on ourselves, try and win every game, and see where we are at the end of the season.

“We don’t want to think too far ahead because that will play badly against us. We have to live in the present, that’s the most important thing.”

The fixture at the Emirates felt like a win-or-bust game in Arsenal’s season, but following an electric start they fell behind thanks to Son Heung-min’s deflected opener in the 25th minute.

However, Gabriel’s header from Declan Rice’s corner bounced in off Dominic Solanke five minutes prior to the interval, before Trossard fired his side ahead.

Arsenal confirmed on the eve of the derby that Gabriel Jesus is set to be out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Raya continued: “It was really, really important to come with a big, big mentality (after last week). We know how important the derby is, not just for the league, but for the people that follow us.

“We showed very big character throughout the game, especially when we went behind. We were a little bit stunned but after that, we dominated the whole first half.

“We got the rewards with two goals before half-time. I am very happy with the performance, for the lads, and for Gabriel Jesus, too. He has a massive injury. This win is for him.”

Arsenal will take on Aston Villa at the Emirates on Saturday, a team who effectively ended their title challenge last season with a 2-0 win in April.

And Raya concluded: “We want to win every single game, no matter the opposition.

“We know how good Aston Villa are. We now just have to recover, train and be ready for Saturday because we know how tough it is going to be. But we are going to be ready to win the game and get the three points.”