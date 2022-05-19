Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal documentary
The fly-on-the-wall series follows the Gunners during the 2021/22 campaign
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya will narrate Prime Video’s All or Nothing series on Arsenal.
The 33-year-old Londoner, who is best known for appearing in Judas and the Black Messiah, Get Out and Black Panther, is a lifelong Gunners fan.
The fly-on-the-wall documentary following Arsenal during the 2021/22 campaign is set to be released in late summer and will capture all the drama of an eventful season.
The series is set for a climatic end as the Gunners’ Champions League qualification fate goes into the final day, with the distinct possibility of them missing out on fourth place to their north London rivals Tottenham.
The fall-out of their collapse, which saw them blow a healthy lead, has been caught on camera as well as the January exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Kaluuya joins fellow Hollywood stars Sir Ben Kingsley and Tom Hardy as voice over artists for the All or Nothing series, with Kingsley having narrated the Manchester City documentary and Hardy the Tottenham one.
