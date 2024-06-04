Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah with Fulham reportedly ready to offer the club around £30million, while Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton and Everton are also interested in the forward, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old played 27 games for Arsenal last season with five goals and two assists.

The Mirror says Liverpool have made Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville a target, who is worth around £30million. Summerville played all games for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 20 goals with nine assists.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all interested in Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham but the club is keen to keep the midfielder, the Guardian reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa are looking likely to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Luton for about £5million, according to talkSPORT.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian left-back, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 27-year-old, Football Insider says.