Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling

The 25-year-old played 27 games last season scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 June 2024 06:44
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

What the papers say

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah with Fulham reportedly ready to offer the club around £30million, while Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton and Everton are also interested in the forward, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old played 27 games for Arsenal last season with five goals and two assists.

The Mirror says Liverpool have made Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville a target, who is worth around £30million. Summerville played all games for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 20 goals with nine assists.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all interested in Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham but the club is keen to keep the midfielder, the Guardian reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa are looking likely to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Luton for about £5million, according to talkSPORT.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian left-back, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 27-year-old, Football Insider says.

