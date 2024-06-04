Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling
The 25-year-old played 27 games last season scoring five goals and providing two assists.
What the papers say
The Mirror says Liverpool have made Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville a target, who is worth around £30million. Summerville played all games for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 20 goals with nine assists.
Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all interested in Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham but the club is keen to keep the midfielder, the Guardian reports.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Ross Barkley: Aston Villa are looking likely to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Luton for about £5million, according to talkSPORT.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian left-back, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 27-year-old, Football Insider says.