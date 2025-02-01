Man Utd sign England youth international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal
The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2029, with the option of a further year.
Manchester United have completed the signing of England youth international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.
The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2029, with the option of a further year, after the clubs reached an undisclosed compensation agreement.
Heaven made his first-team debut for Arsenal earlier in the season and United say he will be “immediately” linking up with Ruben Amorim’s “first-team squad”.
“I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United,” the England Under-19s international said.
“I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.
“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game. I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”
Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United.
“He is already an extremely-talented defender who is ready to join our first-team squad in order to maximise his development.
“This club has a phenomenal track record of supporting young players and we believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential.”