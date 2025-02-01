Jump to content
Man Utd sign England youth international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal

The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2029, with the option of a further year.

Simon Peach
Saturday 01 February 2025 11:32 GMT
Ayden Heaven has left Arsenal for Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester United have completed the signing of England youth international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2029, with the option of a further year, after the clubs reached an undisclosed compensation agreement.

Heaven made his first-team debut for Arsenal earlier in the season and United say he will be “immediately” linking up with Ruben Amorim’s “first-team squad”.

“I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United,” the England Under-19s international said.

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game. I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

We believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential

United technical director Jason Wilcox

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United.

“He is already an extremely-talented defender who is ready to join our first-team squad in order to maximise his development.

“This club has a phenomenal track record of supporting young players and we believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential.”

