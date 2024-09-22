Premier League title rivals Man City and Arsenal serve up thriller – key moments

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester City and Arsenal battled out a thrilling 2-2 draw in an action-packed Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the game panned out.

9 mins: Erling Haaland scores his 100th Manchester City goal, on his 105th appearance. Savinho slips him in with a well-weighted ball between two defenders and the in-form Norwegian supplies a cool finish.

22 mins: Rodri cannot continue, having had treatment for an apparent knee injury suffered after jostling with Thomas Partey at a set-piece.

24 mins: Riccardo Calafiori produces a superb equaliser from outside the box on his full debut for Arsenal, with City left furious as Kyle Walker – who had been called by referee Michael Oliver for a chat seconds earlier – is caught out of position as the Gunners launch a quick free-kick down the left which leads to the goal. Pep Guardiola kicks his seat in anger.

45 mins: Bukayo Saka delivers a corner to the back post and Gabriel frees himself from Walker to head home from close range.

45+7 mins: Leandro Trossard is sent off for a second bookable offence. Having been booked earlier for a tug on Savinho, he is shown a second yellow card after barging into the back of Bernardo Silva and, as the whistle blew, then booting the ball away in frustration.

90 After a second half of City probing for the equaliser, Arsenal players going down with apparent cramp and David Raya producing several saves, the board signals seven minutes of stoppage time.

90+7 mins: Josko Gvardiol’s volley is saved by Raya but substitute John Stones pounces on the rebound to grab a dramatic equaliser. Haaland picks the ball out of the net and pings it at Gabriel’s head, then smashes into Partey from the restart moments later as tensions rise.

90+9: Haaland and Gabriel have a heated exchange of words and opposing players need separating.