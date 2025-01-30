Ethan Nwaneri hails ‘special feeling’ after hitting Arsenal winner at Girona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal goalscorer Ethan Nwaneri said his match-winning strike against Girona that marked his full Champions League debut was “one of the highlights” of his career.

The 17-year-old became the second-youngest English scorer in the competition on Wednesday after Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham when he curled in a fine effort just before half-time in Catalonia to complete a 2-1 comeback win from a goal down and ensure his side’s progression.

It was the latest step in a remarkable ascent for the teenage winger, who in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka has installed himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The win in Girona, which ensured Arsenal finished third in the final standings to earn a seeded place in the last 16 without the need for a play-off in February, was Nwaneri’s first start in Europe having made a number of substitute appearances this season.

“It’s one of the highest definitely because it’s the Champions League, it’s what I’ve loved and watched since I was young,” he said. “So to come here and win man of the match on my starting debut, it’s a special feeling. I’m happy.

“Listening to the music was surreal, that’s the moment I’ve lived for my whole life. The music was special to me, so that was great. It’s crazy, life moves fast. But I’m happy to be here. This is where I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m grateful that I’m here.”

Arsenal, who needed a point against already-eliminated Girona to rubber-stamp direct passage to the last 16, briefly looked in trouble in the Estadi Montilivi when an error from goalkeeper Neto – who was making his debut in the absence of the injured David Raya – allowed former Tottenham forward Arnaut Danjuma to score.

The visitors levelled via a Jorginho penalty after Thomas Partey was fouled inside the box, setting the stage for Nwaneri to leave his mark with a lovely curled finish after sidestepping three Girona defenders.

Raheem Sterling missed a stoppage-time penalty, shortly after Cristhian Stuani had had a goal disallowed for offside for Girona, but Arsenal hung on.

“I think the team played very well,” said Nwaneri. “We dug in until the last minute and I was happy to have contributed with the goal. It was just all instinct, I just saw the space. I just sensed that the goalkeeper wouldn’t expect the shot, so I took it and scored.

“It was hard getting through in the Champions League, so I’m proud of the team. Obviously you’d like to finish first, but I think third’s very good.

“The knockout stages is where it starts to get really interesting so I think this team will do well and go far definitely.”