Kai Havertz urges Arsenal to ‘stick together’ following Everton setback

Kai Havertz has called on Arsenal to “stick together” following another setback in their bid for Premier League glory.

The misfiring Gunners squandered a golden opportunity to edge closer to Liverpool in the race for the title after the Reds could manage only a 2-2 home draw against Fulham.

However, Arsenal could also only take a point, in an uninspiring goalless draw against Everton at the Emirates – a result that was greeted with a smattering of boos at the final whistle.

It was Mikel Arteta’s side’s second draw in six days and means the Gunners have taken only 13 points from a possible 27 from their last nine matches.

After their opening 16 games, Arsenal’s tally of 30 points is six worse than last season and 10 less than they managed in the campaign before. In both seasons, Arsenal have finished runner-up to Manchester City.

However, Havertz, who has managed just one league strike in the past two months, said Arsenal must pick themselves up ahead of their home Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Crystal Palace on Wednesday before they face the south Londoners at Selhurst Park in the league on Saturday.

“We try to look at ourselves,” said the Germany international. “Win games, get points. I think that’s the most frustrating point against Everton, that we didn’t do that.

“Just the little details in the box, we didn’t manage to do them. We didn’t find the final pass. Sometimes I think the positioning in the box wasn’t perfect, so we have to look at that and make it better in the next game.

“We try to be positive, stick together as a group and make it better next time.”

The fixture at the Emirates – Arsenal’s third in a row in the league in which they have failed to score from open play – was their seventh in 21 days since they resumed after the international break. Everton were playing their first match in 10 days following the postponement of their derby against Liverpool.

However, boss Arteta insisted fatigue is not beginning to affect his side.

“When we have to track back 70 metres, we are the best in the world by far,” said the Spaniard. “So it’s not about energy. The way they want it is unbelievable.

“Every single player is playing with a purpose to make things happen. The frustrating part is that they are there. We are trying everything and not getting the points. We have to continue.”