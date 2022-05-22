Arsenal will need to beat Everton and pray for a miracle elsewhere if they are to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Gunners were in pole position to finish the season in the top four but consecutive defeats at Tottenham and Newcastle means it is no longer in their hands.

Spurs will clinch fourth place as long as they avoid defeat at relegated Norwich at Carrow Road, owing to their superior goal difference.

Everton can play their final game of the season having already secured their safety, following Thursday’s dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Arsenal vs Everton?

The match will kick-off alongside the other nine Premier League games on the final day, at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

How can I watch it?

The match has not been selected for live TV on the final day. Sky Sports will instead be showing the title race and relegation fight, with Manchester City facing Aston Villa, Liverpool hosting Wolves, and Leeds needing a result at Brentford.

Team news

Arsenal are set to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes face late fitness tests. Rob Holding returns from suspension but Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain long-term absentees.

Everton can rotate their team for the final day, and Dele Alli could start on his return to north London after his fine introduction from the bench on Thursday. Jarrad Branthwaite returns from suspension but Soloman Rondon remains banned.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Alli, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Arsenal: 4/11

Draw: 15/4

Everton: 8/1

Prediction

Everton’s safety may give them a final burst of freedom, against an Arsenal side who have suffered a poor end to the season. Still, it’s the Gunners who have the most to play for and have to win to keep Tottenham honest. Arsenal 2-1 Everton