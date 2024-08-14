Arsenal ban 24 fans for abusive behaviour including assault and racism

Support truly

Arsenal have banned 24 supporters for a range of abusive and discriminatory behaviour - including racism and homophobia.

21 of the incidents occurred at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium but they have also acted on online hatred with lengthy bans for those found guilty.

Fourteen fans have been handed three-year bans from both home and away games, while the other 10 are banned for one year.

“Abuse and discrimination will not be tolerated. We will continue to take strong action alongside our partners such as the Met Police against this abhorrent behaviour,” said Managing Director, Richard Garlick.

“We know it’s a small minority, but that won’t stop us from taking action against abusers who are identified as Arsenal season ticket holders or members, and escalating to the police where appropriate.

“Our aim is to create an environment at Arsenal where everybody feels welcome. We hope continued action serves as a deterrent for those using abusive, threatening, and discriminatory language.”

The club continues to work with data science company Signify Group, to use their specialist Threat Matrix service to support efforts in combatting targeted online abuse.

This comes after the club reported a 24% increase in online abuse towards their players and coaches during the 2023/24 season.

The full list of offences is as follows:-

In-stadium offences

Assault - 10

Tragedy chanting - 5

Offensive gestures - 2

Racism - 2

Homophobia - 1

Sexual assault - 1

Online offences

Racism – 1

Antisemitism – 1

Sending abusive messages – 1

As part of the club’s ongoing education and action to ensure everyone feels welcome Arsenal have launched a new anti-discrimination film in collaboration with our supporters.

The film features supporters and players from a wide range of diverse backgrounds to show how they “celebrate our diverse community, and we are all united by our unconditional love for Arsenal”.