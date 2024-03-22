Arsenal fans banned for tragedy chanting during Liverpool FA Cup tie

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal have welcomed the three-year banning orders handed out to three of their fans after they pleaded guilty to tragedy-related abuse during an FA Cup match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on 7 January.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour,” Arsenal said in a statement on Thursday. “We have worked closely with the police to ensure swift action was taken and we welcome the football banning orders handed out.”

Liverpool have repeatedly called for an end to chants about the Hillsborough tragedy at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, which resulted in 97 Liverpool fans losing their lives after a crush in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure.

On Wednesday, a Manchester United supporter was charged by Greater Manchester Police in relation to tragedy-related abuse towards Liverpool fans during last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final between the teams.

Reiterating their strong condemnation of tragedy chanting after the last eight tie at Old Trafford, the Football Association (FA) said in a statement: “We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police.

“We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game. It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

Reuters