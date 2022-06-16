Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
The Gunners will once again set their sights on the Champions League
Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Gunners return after seeing their 2021/22 campaign end in disappointment with bitter rivals Tottenham beating them to the final Champions League qualification spot.
Top four will again be the primary target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.
They kick off the season away at Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August before they host Leicester City the following weekend.
The first derby with Tottenham comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.
Full Arsenal fixture list:
05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
29/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
26/12/2022 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
02/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
04/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
11/02/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
04/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
18/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
01/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
22/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
13/05/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
28/05/2023 16:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
