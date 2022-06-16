Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Gunners return after seeing their 2021/22 campaign end in disappointment with bitter rivals Tottenham beating them to the final Champions League qualification spot.

Top four will again be the primary target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.

They kick off the season away at Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August before they host Leicester City the following weekend.

The first derby with Tottenham comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Full Arsenal fixture list:

05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham

30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton

17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal

01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal

18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City

22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal

29/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

26/12/2022 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United

31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

02/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

04/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

11/02/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford

18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal

04/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal

18/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

01/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United

08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

22/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton

26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

13/05/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton

20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

28/05/2023 16:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

