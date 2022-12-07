Jump to content

Gabriel Jesus: How can Arsenal replace their injured striker?

Jesus was injured playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

Andy Hampson
Wednesday 07 December 2022 12:34
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is facing a spell out injured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Premier League leaders Arsenal have suffered a blow to their title hopes after forward Gabriel Jesus was injured at the World Cup.

It remains unclear how long the Brazilian will be sidelined and, while manager Mikel Arteta does have other attacking options available, the situation could push the club into the transfer market in January.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential signings the Gunners could consider.

Cody Gakpo

The PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands striker has been one of the stars of the World Cup so far, scoring in each of his country’s group games. The 23-year-old has been highly regarded for some time but is now looking like the finished article and a move to one of Europe’s big leagues seems inevitable. He has been linked with Arsenal before, but the Londoners could face stiff competition for his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo

It seems highly unlikely that Arteta would consider risking the harmony and cohesion that has developed in his squad since he removed one apparently disruptive influence in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by signing another, potentially more problematic, star name. Yet Ronaldo remains a proven performer, is currently available and to some – not least the host of his recent bombshell TV interview, who expressed this opinion repeatedly – a short-term deal would make sense.

Tammy Abraham

The former Chelsea forward, currently at Roma, is expected to return to the Premier League at some point and the Emirates Stadium could make an attractive destination. Abraham impressed in Serie A last season but missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad after a slow start to the current campaign. If he has a desire to return home, the challenge of Arsenal could appeal.

Goncalo Ramos

The Benfica striker burst into mainstream consciousness with a stunning hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 tie on Tuesday night. Having taken his chance to step into the void created at his club by Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool, the 21-year-old has now seized his international opportunity. Arsenal will be among those to have taken note and clubs linked with Ramos in the past such as Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest may now find the price has shot up.

Ferran Jutgla

The 23-year-old Spaniard has made a big impression since joining Club Brugge from Barcelona in the summer. Jutgla has scored nine goals in 22 appearances this season and played a key role in the Belgian club’s charge to the Champions League last 16, progressing from a tough group that included Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. Leaving the Nou Camp was a big call, but it is so far paying off.

