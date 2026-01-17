Arsenal miss chance to pull further clear at top as stubborn Forest claim point

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to take a decisive step towards winning their first Premier League title in 22 years after being held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners enjoyed the perfect pre-match entertainment by watching rivals Manchester City lose their derby to United, which presented the chance to go nine points clear at the summit.

But, nine days after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool after City had again slipped up, Mikel Arteta’s men could not take advantage after failing to get past Forest.

They had chances as Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka both went close, but they drew a blank.

The draw did see Arsenal extend their lead to seven points, which could be cut to four on Sunday if Aston Villa beat Everton, and they remain clear favourites to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.

But the missed opportunities could prompt some doubts in the Gunners camp as they have let leads at the top of the table slip in the past, notably when they were eight points clear of City in April 2023 only to fall short.

Forest were dogged and resolute and deserved a point, which was a timely boost having seen West Ham’s win at Tottenham pull them back into relegation trouble.

Indeed Sean Dyche’s side, who are five points clear of the bottom three, competed from the off, with Nicolas Dominguez’s goalbound shot blocked by Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi just unable to get on the end of Murillo’s through-ball in a strong opening 20 minutes.

The Gunners enjoyed some control and threatened just before the half-hour mark.

A second ball from a corner landed at Noni Madueke’s feet and the England international’s volley made its way to Martinelli at the far post, but he somehow guided it wide from inside the six-yard box.

Forest defender Murillo had to make up for his own mistake as he denied Viktor Gyokeres in the 40th minute.

The Brazilian mis-controlled the ball in the centre circle, which allowed the striker to race through on goal, but Murillo recovered to make a crucial block.

Arteta was not happy and hooked Martinelli at half-time before throwing on Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Merino before the hour mark.

Saka immediately got involved, crossing from the right for Rice, whose volley into the ground was easily saved by Matz Sels, although it did represent the first shot on target of the match in the 59th minute.

The roles reversed as Rice then teed up Saka with a cross from the left and his guided header seemed destined to loop into the top corner until Selz produced a flying save to tip the ball around a post.

More Saka trickery on the right set up another chance as Merino’s header almost allowed Jesus to stab home, but Forest got bodies in the way.

The onslaught was in full flow and Merino glanced another header wide, while there was a VAR review for a penalty after Ola Aina looked to have handled the ball.

But Forest were able to stem the tide and held on for a point which impacts both ends of the table.