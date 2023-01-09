Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arsenal appoint ‘Tekkers Guru’ Hussein Isa in new role

The 34-year-old has represented England at futsal as well as playing for Hashtag United

Jim van Wijk
Monday 09 January 2023 12:02
Comments
Hussein Isa is expected to work as an attacking phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents (John Walton/PA)
Hussein Isa is expected to work as an attacking phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal have appointed Hussein Isa to the role of an attacking-phase coach which he will take up in the summer.

Isa, who spent time with QPR and Tottenham as a youngster, is known as ‘Tekkers Guru’ from his online following for exhibition skills and free-kicks.

The 34-year-old coach has represented England at futsal as well as playing for non-league side Hashtag United.

It is understood Isa will take up his position with Arsenal ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Isa is expected to work as an attacking-phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents, focusing on technical aspects of their game such as touch, shooting and heading.

Recommended

Mikel Arteta’s squad are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and head to Sky Bet League One Oxford for their FA Cup third-round tie on Monday night.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in