Arsenal appoint ‘Tekkers Guru’ Hussein Isa in new role

Arsenal have appointed Hussein Isa to the role of an attacking-phase coach which he will take up in the summer.

Isa, who spent time with QPR and Tottenham as a youngster, is known as ‘Tekkers Guru’ from his online following for exhibition skills and free-kicks.

The 34-year-old coach has represented England at futsal as well as playing for non-league side Hashtag United.

It is understood Isa will take up his position with Arsenal ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Isa is expected to work as an attacking-phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents, focusing on technical aspects of their game such as touch, shooting and heading.

Mikel Arteta’s squad are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and head to Sky Bet League One Oxford for their FA Cup third-round tie on Monday night.