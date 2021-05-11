Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said he is concerned about the club’s ability to keep Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as a disappointing season for the Gunners nears its end.

Saka, 19, and Smith Rowe, 20, have been bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing season for Arsenal, who are facing a first campaign without European football for 25 years.

Wright, who made over 200 appearances and scored more than 100 goals for the north London club between 1991 and 1998, believes that coach Mikel Arteta is at risk of losing the pair if Arsenal do not improve next season.

“Talking about [Smith-Rowe] and Saka, you’re hoping Arsenal can match their progression,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“Because if they don’t, then clubs will try and take them off of us.

“It is a massive concern. It is a massive concern that. Are Arsenal able to sort out whatever is going on upstairs, with the manager, with the players that are going to come in, whoever he is going to bring in to try and execute whatever game plan he wants to do? Because these guys are going to be a major part of that.

“If they continue to play well, if we do not progress as quickly as these guys progress, then you have to be worried about their ambition and what they want to do, because they’re fantastic players.”

Winger Saka, who can also play as a wing-back, looks likely to be included in the England squad for this summer’s Euros. Midfielder Smith Rowe, meanwhile, is still involved in the Three Lions’ youth set-up.

Arteta said on Tuesday that Arsenal are set for a busy summer transfer window, with fringe players expected to leave and decisions to be made on those who are out on loan.