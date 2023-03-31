Javi Gracia focused on Leeds vs Arsenal in relegation survival fight

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia refuses to look beyond Saturday’s clash with Arsenal at the start of a hectic month which could define his side’s season.

The Whites take on Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers at the Emirates Stadium in the first of seven league fixtures in April, which will also help shape the wider fight for Premier League survival.

Four of those fixtures are against relegation rivals, with successive home games next week against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest (Tuesday) and Crystal Palace (Sunday).

Gracia said: “To be honest, I am thinking only about Arsenal. I know we have to play important games, in seven days two important games.

“We have a very busy schedule in April, but we prefer to put all our energy into the next game and try to prepare as good as possible because if we don’t do it, we don’t have any chance.

“It’s better to try and give 100 per cent in this game and then we have two days to prepare for the next game.”

Leeds’ key midfielder Tyler Adams is waiting to learn whether he will feature again this season following hamstring surgery, while Willy Gnonto (ankle) and Max Wober (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Victory at Wolves before the international break lifted Leeds out of the bottom three up to 14th, but only four points separate the bottom nine clubs.

Arsenal’s only league defeat at the Emirates this season was to Manchester City in February and Gracia’s side are bidding to halt the Gunners’ six-game winning league run.

“For sure, we are playing against the team at the top of the table and it will be very demanding for us,” Gracia said.

“But to get a good result, the first step is to believe that you can do it. The team believe that we can do it.”

Arsenal are eight points clear of City, who have a game in hand, and Gracia has placed the emphasis on defensive discipline for the trip.

“They are doing many things well and you can see the stats, against Bournemouth, for example, they had 80 per cent possession,” he added.

“In other games they always have around 70 per cent of possession. You have to be ready to defend more than attack and when attacking, you try to be aggressive and clinical and take the chances you have.

“For sure, you need to make very good defensive work and if you don’t do it, you don’t have any chance.”